Cricket: Club folds and Academy-Cliftonville merger is confirmed

The Northern Cricket Union (NCU) is to re-examine the structure of its lower leagues between now and Christmas after another club confirmed it is to fold.

Dungannon, who finished bottom of Section Three last season, losing all 12 league matches, have told the union they will not be taking part in competitive cricket next season.

The NCU has also confirmed that the merger between Cliftonville and Academy, who were both relegated from Section One in 2017, has now formally taken place.

In addition, a formal parting of the ways has taken place between Newforge of Section Three and the PSNI who play in the Midweek League. It is not clear at what level Newforge will be playing their cricket next season.

NCU officials are to spend time between now and Christmas looking at league structures, with Section Three facing a reduction in clubs from 2017.