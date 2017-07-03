CRICKET: Donemana’s McBrine secures catch of the season

Donemana’s Junior McBrine rolled back the years in their top of the table win over Coleraine, on Saturday.

The all-rounder produced some magic with the ball when he picked up two wickets for just four runs, as the Holm men secured an impressive 49 runs win, but it was his catch to dismiss Scott Campbell, which was the talk of the North West.

Two consecutive balls creating two slip catches produced a great example from McBrine, who missed the first chance, but the very next ball he made no mistake and helped him secure one of the catches of the season to dismiss Campbell.