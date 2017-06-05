CRICKET: Ed Joyce hits 100 before Leinster Lightning v Northern Knights abandoned

Ed Joyce scored a brilliant century in only his second appearance in the blue of Leinster Lightning, but it was all in vain as torrential rain washed out the Hanley Energy IP50 match against the Northern Knights at Belmont.

Joyce hit 8 fours and cleared the ropes twice in his 1116 from 124 balls, as Lightning racked up 299 for 8 before play was abandoned shortly before 4 o’clock.

Northern Knights Shane Getkate bowling as Leinster Lightening's Ed Joyce keeps a close eye on him.

Joyce becomes the fifth player to score a hundred in the IP50 format - joining fellow Lightning players Simi Singh, Kevin O’Brien, Andrew Poynter and Andrew Balbirnie.

He shared an opening stand of 131 with Jack Tector, who struck four boundaries in his 52 from 79 balls, which laid the perfect platform for the formidable Lightning line-up - which contained no fewer than nine senior internationals.

Tector eventually fell to Robert McKinley (1-57), but there was little respite for the beleaguered Knights attack as Joyce shared half-century stands with both John Anderson (31) and Andrew Balbirnie (35).

Shane Getkate did score a moral victory with his five-wicket haul for the Knights which prevented Lightning from passing 300.

Leinster's Ed Joyce batting against Northern Knights.

The teams meet again today (MON) in the Championship - action at Stormont gets under way at 11am.

Meanwhile, it was a similar story in the Toyota Super 3 Series, where both the Dragons matches against the Typhoons and Scorchers were abandoned without a ball being bowled.

HANLEY ENERGY INTER-PROVINCIAL CUP

At Belmont,

Northern Knights drinks break.

Leinster Lightning 299-8 (50 overs: E Joyce 116, J Tector 52, A Balbirnie 35, J Anderson 31, S Getkate 5-43)

Northern Knights

Match abandoned