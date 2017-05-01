CRICKET: Five things we learnt from the opening weekend

Here are five things we learnt from the opening weekend of the club season in the NCU and North West.

Instonians need Shane Getkate sooner rather than later:

Ireland's Stuart Thompson blasted 98 against Donemana

The Dubliner watched the Premier League champions’ opening day defeat to CIYMS and how they could have done with him at number five. Instonians are a batsman short, but if and when Getkate moves, that will be a seriously formidable top five. Write Inst off at your peril after one defeat, they have the players and the character to fight back.

Section One won’t be walk in the park for Derriaghy:

The Section One favourites were the shortest of odds to beat Armagh at Queensway but were beaten in a thrilling match. Neil Gelston smashed 140 and despite 87 from Andrew Kenny, the home side came up 35 runs short. Perhaps Section One will be more open than many had predicted.

Carrickfergus have unearthed another overseas star:

David Simpson hit a vital half-century as Lisburn rallied to beat CSNI

Carrick have long been astute with their overseas signings, and they seem to have unearthed another gem in Daniel Poulton. Last year’s Premier League runners-up were in a whole heap of trouble against new boys Muckamore. At 106 for six, few would have given them hope of chasing 195 but Poulton broke Muckamore hearts with an unbeaten 80 in a thrilling one-wicket win. Who knows where Carrick can go this season.

Lisburn are no relegation certainties:

Quite a few observers seem to be tipping Lisburn for relegation and that might be understandable given that they have lost Steve Lazars and Nathan Waller from last season’s team. But Adam Berry’s men showed remarkable resilience on Saturday at Stormont, recovering from a seemingly dire 42 for five to post 227. Crucially, the half-century makers, David Simpson Glenn Halliday and Mark Berry, are all home-grown talents. They will probably lose some games heavily this season but if they can keep that togetherness intact, Lisburn should escape relegation.

Donemana hot favourites in North West:

Neil Gelston blasted 140 as Armagh upset Derriaghy in Section One

It’s obvious you might say, but Donemana are the team to beat in the North West. Stuart Thompson, the brilliant Ireland all-rounder, made 98 against them for Eglinton on Saturday but, even without a professional, the all-round quality of Donemana’s attack still kept the visitors to 160 at The Holm. At 14 for three in reply, some might have doubted Donemana but Andy McBrine and Ricky-Lee Dougherty combined in a familiar counter-attack. Perhaps the only team who can stop Donemana are Donemana themselves.