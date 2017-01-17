CRICKET: Gary Wilson shines as Ireland beat Namibia

Gary Wilson’s unbeaten 38 helped Ireland secure their first win of the Desert T20 as they chased down Namibia’s total of 146/9 to win in the final over.

Wilson - who has just joined Derbyshire from Surrey - was at his nerveless best in a tense run chase, but was quick to pay tribute to his team-mates - especially the bowling unit who bounced back after a whirlwind start by Namibia.

“I thought the bowlers showed great character having gone for a few in the first 10 overs,” said Wilson.

“The heads didn’t drop, they stuck to it and got their deserved reward.”

Wilson acknowledged the importance of the role played in the win by Ireland’s stand-in opener Stuart Poynter - the Durham man a late call-up to the squad after injuries to Andrew Balbirnie and Stuart Thompson.

“All credit to Stu Poynter, as it’s never easy coming in to a side when you haven’t been selected first.

“He’s a very clean striker of the ball and we saw that today.”

The Irish keeper was delighted with his own performance in the win, and is relishing the final Group game against hosts UAE on Wednesday.

“It was great to be among the runs to see the team over the line and get the winning feeling again.

“It’s a winner takes all contest against the hosts tomorrow so we know we have everything to play for and we are up for the challenge that they will bring.

“We have a good record against the UAE so hopefully we can continue that in what is a big game for both teams,” he added.