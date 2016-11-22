CRICKET: Holders Civil Service North face Carrick in first round of NCU Challenge Cup

Holders Civil Service North have been handed a tough draw in the first round of next season’s Arthur J Gallagher NCU Challenge Cup.

The Stormont side were drawn away to Premier League rivals Carrickfergus in the tie of the round.

Newly-promoted Muckamore entertain Waringstown while North Down come face to face with former professional Taimur Khan at Bangor.

Preliminary round: Holywood v Cliftonville, Lurgan v Academy. First round: Downpatrick v Lurgan or Academy, Carrick v CSNI, Muck a more v Waringstown, Bangor v North Down, Lisburn v Armagh, Instonians v Derriaghy, Donaghcloney Mill v CIYMS, Holywood or Cliftonville v Woodvale.