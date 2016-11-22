Search

CRICKET: Holders Civil Service North face Carrick in first round of NCU Challenge Cup

Civil Service North captain Andrew Cowden (second left) who led his side to the NCU Senior Challenge Cup last season with Carrick secretary Glen Graham after the clubs were drawn against each other in the first round of next seasons competition.

Civil Service North captain Andrew Cowden (second left) who led his side to the NCU Senior Challenge Cup last season with Carrick secretary Glen Graham after the clubs were drawn against each other in the first round of next seasons competition.

0
Have your say

Holders Civil Service North have been handed a tough draw in the first round of next season’s Arthur J Gallagher NCU Challenge Cup.

The Stormont side were drawn away to Premier League rivals Carrickfergus in the tie of the round.

Newly-promoted Muckamore entertain Waringstown while North Down come face to face with former professional Taimur Khan at Bangor.

Preliminary round: Holywood v Cliftonville, Lurgan v Academy. First round: Downpatrick v Lurgan or Academy, Carrick v CSNI, Muck a more v Waringstown, Bangor v North Down, Lisburn v Armagh, Instonians v Derriaghy, Donaghcloney Mill v CIYMS, Holywood or Cliftonville v Woodvale.