Cricket: Instonians sign all-rounder Petersen as professional

NCU Premier League champions Instonians have signed a leading South African all-rounder as their overseas professional for next season.

Keegan Petersen, a 23-year-old batsman who bowls leg-spin, plays for the Cape Cobras in South Africa’s domestic franchise competition.

He replaces Rusty Theron, the pace bowler, who helped the club to their third Premier League title in the space of four years last summer.

Petersen comes with an impressive pedigree in first-class cricket. He averages 35.28 with the bat and has a highest score of 225 not out.

He represents the Cape Cobras, who are based in Cape Town, in all formats of the game, first-class, 50 overs and Twenty20.

Petersen holds a Cricket South Africa Level 2 coaching qualification and will work closely with Royal Belfast Academical Institution as well as the youth section at Instonians.

Petersen, who can also keep wicket, had a successful spell in the Lancashire league in 2015 at Read Cricket Club where he scored 846 runs at an average of 42.30.

Inst were always expected to chase a spin-bowling all-rounder given their seam bowling resources. Nathan Smith and Robert McKinley will both be returning to Shaw’s Bridge to spearhead the attack next summer and Inst will remain very much the team to beat.

Instonians thanked Rob Humphries at World Sports Xchange for his help in securing the contract.