CRICKET: Ireland at full strength for final ICC InterContinental Cup game against Scotland

Ireland will be at full strength for their final match in the ICC InterContinental Cup against Scotland in Dubai at the end of the month.

The four-times winners welcome back Niall O’Brien, Paul Stirling and George Dockrell from the squad which drew with The Netherlands in Dublin in August.

They replace John Anderson, Nathan Smith and Jack Tector in a 14-man squad.

Ireland head coach John Bracewell and the selectors resisted the temptation to make any radical changes for the tour, opting for tried-and-tested experience.

“The recent Ireland Wolves tour of Bangladesh gave us the opportunity to monitor closely the talents of many of the young players who are on the fringes of the squad in what was a very testing and competitive environment,” said Bracewell. “Despite strong performances at times, the youngsters lacked consistency.

“Once they add that to their game they won’t be too far away from featuring in the senior ranks.”

Ireland will be looking to bow out of the competition on a winning note but their hopes of a fifth title is out of their hands as they are 12 points adrift of leaders Afghanistan, a fact acknowledged by Ireland captain William Porterfield (pictured).

“We want to finish the competition strongly,” said Porterfield. “The ICup has been traditionally a great competition for Irish cricket and there have have been some memorable wins.

“Afghanistan are obviously in the driving seat, but we will look to put them under pressure.”

Ireland face Scotland on November 29.