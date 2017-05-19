CRICKET: Ireland beaten by Bangladesh at Malahide

Ireland were well beaten by Bangladesh in the fourth game of the Walton Tri Nation series at Malahide yesterday after the Tigers left the Dublin venue with a convincing eight-wicket victory.

It was the second defeat in the series for William Porterfield’s side but having posted just 181 all out in their innings, the hosts had little to work with against quality opposition.

Losing Paul Stirling in just the second over of the day was hardly the ideal start.

The Ireland opener the first of four wickets for Man-of-the-Match Mustafizur Rahman (4-23).

Porterfield and Joyce repaired some of the damage with a 37-run stand before the skipper was caught and bowled by Mosaddek Hossain for 22.

Joyce stood firm despite losing Andy Balbirnie for 12; putting on a half century partnership with man-in-form Niall O’Brien for the fourth wicket.

Once both batsmen fell in quick succession however, Ireland were back in trouble.

O’Brien was first to go having made 30- Rahman again the bowler- before Joyce (46) was caught in the deep by Tamim Iqbal.

George Dockrell (25) fared best of the rest after that although Gary Wilson was distinctly unlucky to be given out caught behind as Rahman completed his superb spell.

A final total of 181 seemed well below par and so it proved as Tamim and Soumya Sarkar set about the reply.

The pair looked far too comfortable against the Irish attack and seemed set to chase down the total on their own before Kevin O’Brien claimed his 99th ODI wicket having Tamim caught behind by Niall for 47 (6 fours).

Soumya and Sabbir Rahman picked it up from there however and fairly raced to a 76-run stand that took Bangladesh to the cusp of victory.

Barry McCarthy claimed the wicket of Sabbir, caught by George Dockrell for 35 (3 fours and a six) just before the end, but it was scant consolation in the grander scheme of things.

Sarkar was still there when the winning runs were scored, unbeaten on 87 (11 fours, 2 sixes) as the impressive Tigers won at a canter with almost 23 overs to spare over a disappointing Ireland team.

Ireland can only hope for a much more positive showing when they complete their programme against New Zealand tomorrow back at the same ground (10.45 am) andf they will be determined to put on a better showing than they did yesterday.

Walton Tri-Nations Series, At Malahide, Ireland lost to Bangladesh by 8 wickets

Ireland 181 all out (46.3 overs, E Joyce 46, N O’Brien 30, G Dockrell 25, W Porterfield 22, M Rahman 4-23, M Mortaza 2-18, S Islam 2-22)

Bangladesh 182-2 (27.1 overs; S Sarkar 87*, T Iqbal 47, S Rahman 35)