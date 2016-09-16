CRICKET: Ireland’s Ed Joyce to miss South Africa tour

Ed Joyce has withdrawn from the one-day internationals against Australia and hosts South Africa in Benoni later this month and Cricket Ireland have given Tim Murtagh special dispensation to join the squad after Middlesex’s final county championship match.

oyce, who turns 38 next week, has been suffering with a progressive knee injury which requires minor surgery and will be replaced in the squad by Leinster Lightning batsman Sean Terry, who made his Ireland debut earlier this summer during the series against Afghanistan.

“It’s obviously a blow to lose someone of Ed’s calibre, but Sean Terry is a batsman of undoubted promise,” said Head Coach John Bracewell.

“Given the likely pitch in Benoni, and the likelihood we will facing two majority pace attacks, the selectors felt that Sean was the logical replacement.”

Cricket Ireland have also allowed Murtagh to delay his travel to South Africa and play for Middlesex in their final match of the season against Yorkshire, which starts on Tuesday, with a victory ensuring the London club’s first title in 23 years.

Cricket Ireland Performance Director Richard Holdsworth said: “This match means a huge amount to both Tim and Middlesex. Having played with the club for 10 years, it would be the culmination of one of his most fiercely held ambitions.

“While the remainder of the squad will travel out tomorrow (Saturday), we felt this was an exceptional situation and a game which we should allow Tim to play in.

“There has been a long and mutually beneficial relationship between Middlesex and Ireland, and we felt it would further strengthen our close ties by showing some flexibility on this occasion.”

Middlesex have agreed to fly Murtagh out to South Africa as soon as the game finishes, in time for him to join the squad ahead of the first ODI against South Africa on September 25.