Cricket: Lisburn captain ‘accepts inevitable’ as longest top flight stay nears end

At the same time as Waringstown challenge for the Irish Senior Cup at Wallace Park perhaps Lisburn will be confirmed as the team to be relegated from the Premier League if they lose against Instonians.

Not wishing to be disrespectful but perhaps the inevitable has already been accepted in and around the club.

The fixture could have had so much more meaning if they had converted a winning position against North Down or indeed taken their chance last week as Waringstown stuttered.

For club skipper Adam Berry it has ultimately been a frustrating season, but he is honest in his assessment of the season.

“There are a number of games we can look back to and think what might have been. Having fought back to win the first game of the season against CSNI, we effectively threw it all away next time out when we failed to defend 300 at Carrickfergus,” he said.

“Then having beaten Instonians in the league next game against CSNI at Wallace Park we just about struggled to 100 and were trounced by 10 wickets inside 15 overs.

“Finally, obviously we contrived to lose against North Down.

“I think we have accepted the inevitable but I would like to think that we have the capability to bounce straight back up again. I have to say that throughout it all a good spirit has remained.”

As an outsider looking in, perhaps there are a few interesting observations to be made.

Professional Gionne Koopman is without a doubt a decent cricketer scoring almost 600 runs, but 364 of these came in three of his 15 innings.

Three centuries but not one other half century to back it up and when Lisburn would have needed a performance against say a Muckamore or CSNI it did not materialise.

Whilst other teams strengthened Lisburn weakened with the loss of several key players from last season and ultimately, they have paid the price.

If they are to bounce back then the club need to retain the players that are currently there.

On top of that there are several talented youngsters coming through and they can develop in Section One.

On Sunday North Down take on Instonians with an interesting start time of 4pm, so I am assuming they have not gone for the 50 over option in this match two.