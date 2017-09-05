Cricket: NCU clubs lead chase for Ireland captain William Porterfield

NCU clubs are thought to be leading the chase for Ireland captain William Porterfield.

The 32-year-old’s English county Warwickshire announced on Monday that Porterfield’s contract, which expires at the end of the season, will not be renewed.

The news is set to sparkle a scramble from clubs all over Northern Ireland, with NCU side already privately expressing an interest in the left-hander’s services.

Belfast clubs Instonians and Civil Service North are thought to be two interested parties, with Porterfield expected to return home and concentrate on his Ireland career.

Big-spending CIYMS are not expected to be in the running.

Clubs in Porterfield’s native North West are sure to want to speak to him, with former club Donemana coveting his return to The Holm. However, it is uncertain that the North West reigning champions will be able to compete with the financial muscle of other clubs.

In a statement on Monday, Warwickshire said Porterfield was leaving the club he joined in 2011 from fellow county side Gloucestershire.

Porterfield, who failed to make the Birmingham Bears starting line-up in Saturday’s T20 finals day at Edgbaston, made 70 First Class and 59 List A appearances for Warwickshire in addition to 68 T20 appearances for Birmingham Bears.

In announcing the departure of Porterfield and Ateeq Javid, Ashley Giles, Sport Director of Warwickshire CCC, said: “William and Ateeq have been great servants to the club and have been instrumental in our success in recent years, being part of the teams that have won all major trophies across the three formats of the game in a five-year period.

“In addition to his contributions with the bat, William has been our Vice Captain in white ball cricket for the last two years. His leadership experience and support in the dressing room has been a great asset for the club and we wish him the very best in his career with Ireland.