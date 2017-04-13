CRICKET: Shane Getkate to captain Ireland Wolves in English Tour

Shane Getkate will captain Ireland Wolves on their tour of England next week.

The CSNI and Northern Knights all-rounder has been appointed by Head Coach Pete Johnston and will lead the new-look Wolves in their six matches.

“It is a great honour to captain the Irish Wolves” said Getkate.

“I’m relishing the challenges it will bring. With a strong winter of training and successful trip to La Manga behind us, we feel well prepared as a group moving forward.

“We have been working with Pete Johnston and Ryan Eagleson through the winter, while John Mooney, Ed Joyce and Albert van der Merwe have been extremely valuable in helping us improve as group passing on their international knowledge and experience.

“We have an exciting mix of youth and a few guys who have already had a small taste of senior international cricket and are hungry for more,” added the 25 year-old.

“We will be looking to lay down a marker on this tour to Bristol with a load of guys keen to put in big performances and push for senior honours.”

Ireland Wolves play Bristol University and Gloucestershire Seconds in 50 overs matches next Thursday and Friday, before switching to T20 mode, playing Gloucestershire twice, Bath and Bristol University over the weekend.

IRELAND WOLVES SQUAD: David Delany (Clontarf), Adam Dennison (Waringstown/Northern Knights), Shane Getkate, (CSNI/Northern Knights), Jamie Grassi (North County/Leinster Lightning), Tyrone Kane (Merrion/Leinster Lightning), Josh Little (Pembroke), James McCollum (Waringstown/Northern Knights), Robert McKinley (Instonians/Northern Knights), Max Neville (Merrion), David Rankin (Bready/North West Warriors), James Shannon (Instonians/ Northern Knights), Simi Singh (YMCA/Leinster Lightning), Jack Tector (YMCA/Leinster Lightning), Lorcan Tucker (Pembroke/Leinster Lightning).

FIXTURES

Thursday April 20:

Ireland Wolves vs Bristol University – 50 Overs @ Bristol University

Friday April 21:

Ireland Wolves vs Gloucestershire 2nds – 50 Overs @ Bristol University

Saturday April 22:

Ireland Wolves vs Gloucestershire 2nds – 20 Overs @ Bath CC

Ireland Wolves vs Bath CC – 20 Over @ Bath CC

Sunday April 23:

Ireland Wolves vs Gloucestershire 2nds – 20 Overs @Bristol University

Ireland Wolves vs Bristol University – 20 Overs @ Bristol University.