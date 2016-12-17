Cricket: Trevor Britton to make CIYMS return

Spin bowler Trevor Britton is rejoining CIYMS less than a year after he returned to his native North West.

Britton, who enjoyed three summers at Belmont between 2013 and 2015, spent last season at Bonds-Glen as a player coach.

Announcing his decision in March to return to the North West, Britton explained that he and his wife Noeleen were expecting their first child in June and needed to be closer to home.

However, even at that stage he refused to rule out returning to Belmont, but it has happened perhaps more quickly than many expected.

Britton played an instrumental role in CI’s successes, most notably in 2015 when they lifted the Challenge Cup for the first time in the club’s history, and won the Lagan Valley Steels Twenty20 Cup.

It has been another busy winter at Belmont. Britton will be reunited with leg-spinner Jacob Mulder, who has returned to CI from North Down, while batsman Jason van der Merwe and Ryan Hunter are joined by a new professional in Aidan Markram.