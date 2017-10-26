Search

CRICKET: William Porterfield to stay in England

William Porterfield.
Ireland captain William Porterfield will not be playing in the North West next season.

Porterfield has joined Liverpool Premier League side Formby CC as player/coach for the 2018 season.

The 33 year-old was released by Warwickshire earlier this year, and there was speculation that he could well return to play in Ireland, with several clubs keen for his signature.

The ex-Donemana man however has recently moved close to Liverpool and will continue to play in England.

"I'm delighted to have signed for such a great club as Formby," said Porterfield.

"I have been there many times where I have some great friends.

"When I moved close to the area there was only one choice as to where I would play my club cricket."

The move may limit his ability to play in the 2018 inter-pro series for the North West Warriors, but it's understood Porterfield is still keen to play a part, especially in the first-class championship format.