Derriaghy are favourites to bounce back to the top flight

Derriaghy start the NCU Section One season as strong favourites to bounce straight back to the top flight.

The Queensway side made a decent fist of life in the Premier League last season, upsetting CIYMS on the opening day and they might even have stayed up but for loyalty to ageing professional Kaushik Aphale who struggled with injury.

Jonathan Terrett will be Cliftonville's key batsman once again

Like most of the other clubs, Derriaghy are going in without a pro, and they can afford to, such is the crop of good youngsters under captain Craig Lewis, the most dangerous cricketer in the division. Donacloney Mill have confirmed an overseas signing with Lurgan intending to follow.

Here is the list of how the clubs will line up.

ACADEMY: CAPTAIN: Andrew Magee. IN: Sahil Kakar (QUB), Andrew McCormick and Ricky Wilson (Laurelvale). OUT: Tate Harte, Stephen Sistern-Tate, Mitchell Dickeson, Matthew Palmer.

ARMAGH: CAPTAIN: Matty Steenson. OVERSEAS: TBC. IN: Sam Wilson (Waringstown). OUT: Indrajeet Kamtekar.

Stephen Chambers is back at Lurgan after one season with CIYMS

BANGOR: CAPTAIN: Andy Nixon. IN: None. OUT: Jonny Keenan (Donaghadee).

CLIFTONVILLE: CAPTAIN: Matty McCord. OVERSEAS: None. IN: Tom McCord. OUT: None.

DONACLONEY MILL: CAPTAIN: Phillip Dery. OVERSEAS: Rahul Desai. IN: Ben Talbot , Stuart McCart , Davy Glover, Ryan Mccart (all from Millpark).

DERRIAGHY.CAPTAIN: Craig Lewis. OVERSEAS: None. IN: None. OUT: Kaushik Aphale.

DOWNPATRICK: CAPTAIN: Craig Boultwood. OVERSEAS: None. IN: Connor Sims (Ards). OUT: Darren Oldroyd (Drumaness), Ian Vallelly.

HOLYWOOD: CAPTAIN: Philip McCormick. OVERSEAS: None IN: Paddy Park, Jordan Wilson (both CSNI), Jim Kendall (Dundrum), Andrew Haire (Woodvale). OUT: Ryan Johnston (Eglinton).

LURGAN: CAPTAIN: Richard Clarke. OVERSEAS: TBC. IN: Stephen Chambers (CIYMS), Kris Lyness (North Down). OUT: None

WOODVALE: CAPTAIN: Jamie Gibson. OVERSEAS: None. IN: None. OUT: Andrew Haire (Holywood), Sujit Kalbhor.