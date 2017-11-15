Ireland to face Afghans in Sharjah ODI series

Ireland’s cricketers will play a three-match One Day International (ODI) series against Afghanistan in Sharjah in December.

The three ODIs will be day-night fixtures and will take place on December 5, 7 and 10.

The series will follow the conclusion of the ICC Intercontinental Cup where Ireland face Scotland in Dubai from November 29 to December 2. Ireland, four-times winners of the competition, lie second in the table behind Afghanistan and will be looking to regain top-spot during the final series of matches.

Following the conclusion of the Intercontinental Cup, Ireland and Afghanistan will be keen to get valuable limited overs matches played ahead of the ICC World Cup Qualifiers in March 2018.

Cricket Ireland CEO Warren Deutrom has said the teams will “relish the clash not just as two of the sport’s closest rivals, and as its two newest Test nations but, most obviously at this point, as two teams that are preparing for the ICC World Cup Qualifier. I am sure players and fans can’t wait”.

These sentiments were echoed by Afghan Cricket Board, CEO, Shafiqullah Stanikzai who said the series will be “an excellent opportunity for both Afghanistan and Ireland to face each other for competitive cricket after obtaining the Full Member status of the International Cricket Council on the same day”.

Afghanistan v Ireland, One-Day International Series, Sharjah Cricket Stadium:

1st ODI – Tuesday December 5

2nd ODI – Thursday December 7

3rd ODI – Sunday December 10