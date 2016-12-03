It’s double delight for CSNI at awards event

CSNI enjoyed double success at the Northern Ireland Civil Service Sports Association Awards ceremony.

The Premier League side finished with the Club of the Year title, with Stephen Dyer selected as the Volunteer of the Year winner.

“These awards recognise the hard work that goes on,” said club chairman Ivan McMinn. “The firsts had a successful season which culminated in winning the Arthur J Gallagher Challenge Cup.

“Stephen fully deserves his Volunteer of the Year award, he puts in a phenomenal amount of work with our youth section and this work is paying off, with more and more of our younger players being picked for NCU development squads.

“This is part of the overall aim that our youth of today will become our firsts of the future.

“I would like to thank all who help out in and around our club, both on and off the field.

“It is through the hard work of these volunteers that we can continue to maintain the high standards we expect.”