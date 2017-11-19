Night of triumph for NCU at Cricket Ireland Awards

The NCU’s Paul Stirling, James Shannon, Nigel Jones and Waringstown were among the union’s many success stories at the annual Turkish Airlines Cricket Ireland Awards in Dublin.

Stirling held off competition from William Porterfield and Kevin O’Brien to win the Turkish Airlines Men’s International Player of the Year.

Waringstown captain Greg Thompson receives the club of the year award from Brian Walsh, Cricket Ireland President �INPHO/Ryan Byrne

The award was voted for by the players and Stirling scored 704 runs in the qualifying period.

Stirling was player of the series when Ireland faced Afghanistan in India in early 2017 and will be looking to replicate that form when the sides meet again in Sharjah in December.

“I’m absolutely delighted to accept this award,” said Stirling. “In any sport, when your own players and teammates vote for you and feel that you’ve contributed over the course of the season then it makes it extra special.”

Jacob Mulder of CIYMS won the Aengus Fanning International Emerging Player of the Year after impressing in the Desert T20 and then with the Ireland Wolves squad during the summer.

Northern Knights captain James Shannon of Instonians was named Hanley Energy Inter-Pro Player of the Year after an outstanding individual season.

Shannon scored 754 runs across all formats, more than 200 runs ahead of anyone else. Perhaps his most eye-catching performance was an unbeaten 140 at Stormont in the Hanley Energy Championship to secure a draw against the eventual champions the Leinster Lightning.

Waringstown won the Tildenet Club of the Year after their first eleven claimed four trophies in the 2017 season. They won the NCU Premier League and defeated The Hills in the Irish Senior Cup Final in Bready. This was Waringstown’s fifth Irish Cup triumph, drawing them level with North County at the top of the honour roll.

CIYMS’ Nigel Jones was named O’Neills Club Player of the Year for his all-round performances throughout 2017.

Hanley Energy Inter-Pro Player of the Year James Shannon receives his award from Michael Curran of Hanley Energy �INPHO/Ryan Byrne

Ryan Eagleson of Carrickfergus was named Clear Treasury Coach of the Year. Captain of that side who will play in the ICC Under 19 World Cup in January is Harry Tector and he was named Flogas Male Youth International Player of the Year.

The Gibney’s Outstanding Contribution to Irish Cricket, in honour of John Wright, went to Ardmore man Barry Chambers, who served Cricket Ireland and Irish cricket for 18 years as reporter and photographer.

The 2017 Cricket Ireland Turkish Airlines Award Winners were as follows:

Turkish Airlines Men’s International Player of the Year – Paul Stirling

Sunday Independent Aengus Fanning International Emerging Player of the Year Jacob Mulder receives his award from Cormac Bourke, Editor of The Sunday Independent �INPHO/Ryan Byrne

Hanley Energy Women’s International Player of the Year – Gaby Lewis

Sunday Independent Aengus Fanning International Emerging Player of the Year – Jacob Mulder

Hanley Energy Inter-Pro Player of the Year – James Shannon

Cricket Writer’s of Ireland Hall of Fame Award – Mary Pat Moore and Miriam Grealey

Gibney’s Outstanding Contribution to Irish Cricket, in honour of John Wright – Barry Chambers

Tildenet Club of the Year – Waringstown CC

O’Neills Club Player of the Year – Nigel Jones

Toyota Super 3s Player of the Year – Laura Delany

Clear Treasury Coach of the Year – Ryan Eagleson

IAA Official of the Year – Andrew Mooney

Oasis Volunteer of the Year, in honour of Derek Scott – David Ramsey

Shapoorji Pallonji Female Academy Player of the Year – Lara Maritz

Shapoorji Pallonji Male Academy Player of the Year – Simi Singh

Notts Sports Groundsman of the Year – Dale McDonough

Devenish Nutrition Female Youth International Player of the Year – Gaby Lewis

Flogas Male Youth International Player of the Year – Harry Tector