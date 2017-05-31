NW CRICKET: Cup games are washed out

First round games in the Bank of Ireland North West Senior Cup were washed out last Saturday.

Of the seven games down for decision two of them got started but they had to be abandoned; these ties will now be played this Sunday, making it a double header this weekend.

On Saturday there are Premier Division games down decision.

Premier Division

Drummond v Fox Lodge

What an important game this is for two sides looking for their first league victory.

The Roesiders have shown a bit of improvement in their last couple of games with Adam McDaid especially getting among the runs, however he needs a bit of help.

The Foxies are finding life tough since gaining promotion, their professional has got a couple of thirties plus but needs to build on that, its in the bowling department that needs improving especially their opening attack, home advantage might make the difference.

Prediction: Drummond.

Bready v Ardmore

David Scanlon’s side have shown a big improvement from the previous couple of seasons and they have reached the semi final of the Faughan Valley cup where they will play Ardmore, they welcome back Craig Young which will improve their bowling attack.

Ardmore have lost their opening two league fixtures so a big improvement is needed sooner rather than later, Decker Curry has failed in his last two outings but that will improve, their pro also needs to get among the runs.

Prediction: Bready.

Brigade v Donemana

The game of the day, these two sides are currently unbeaten and something has to give here.

Brigade still await their pro although he keeps tweeting, if he doesn’t arrive very soon they may have a rethink of whether it is worth bringing him.

Ricky Lee Dougherty’s men will be missing Jordan McGonigle for the weekend games but they have strength in depth so he shouldn’t be to much of a loss, sure to be plenty of runs on a beautiful track.

Prediction: Donemana.

Eglinton v Coleraine

The Villagers will be missing up to three players for the weekend games due to various reasons so that will be a big blow, however there is still a fair amount of talent in what remains.

The Bannsiders are still unbeaten in the league and they certainly look the part their new signings have settled in very well and with a bunch of young players coming through they look to have got the right mix, they may collect the points.

Prediction: Coleraine.