NW Cricket: Weekly Fixtures

The North West cricket season gets underway this weekend.
On Saturday there are games scheduled in the Long’s Supervalu Premier, Championship and Qualifying One, Two, Three and Four divisions.
While on Sunday the annual Derry Midweek Sam McConnell Memorial Cups take place at Bready Cricket Club, starting at 1pm.
Saturday
Long’s Supervalu Premier League
Bready v Drummond
Fox Lodge v Brigade
Ardmore v Coleraine
Donemana v Eglinton
Long’s Supervalu Championship
Killyclooney v Ballyspallen
Bonds Glen v Newbuildings
Strabane v St Johnston
Burndennett v Glendermott
Long’s Supervalu Qualifying One
Creevedonnell v Bready II
Brigade II v Fox Lodge II
Eglinton II v Donemana II
Sion Mills v Bonds Glen II
Long’s Supervalu Qualifying Two
Coleraine II v Ardmore II
Bready III v The Nedd
Glendermott II v Limavady
St Johnston II v Strabane II
Long’s Supervalu Qualifying Three
Donemana III v Burndenett II
Drummond II v Bready IV
North Fermanagh v Newbuildings II
Ballyspallen II v Killycloney II
Long’s Supervalu Qualifying Four
Maghera v Killyclooney III
Sunday
Sam McConnell Charity Cup
Ballyspallen v Fox Lodge
Sam McConnell Challenge Cup
Donemana v Eglinton
Love & Keys Memorial Ladies Cup
Bready Ladies v Fox Lodge Ladies