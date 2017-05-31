Waringstown on losing run

Waringstown slipped to their third consecutive loss in 50 overs this season in the battle of Belmont on Saturday.

CIYMS crawled across the line winning by one wicket with two balls to spare; it was almost like two heavyweights hanging on in the 12th round of a championship decider.

Nigel Jones bowling for CIYMS against Waringstown at the weekend

Far too early to be shouting “Crisis at The Lawn” but for those who look to statistics, they are damning.

The visitors last arrived at Belmont 23 July 2016 on the crest of a wave, seemingly on target for an historic treble.

The T20 trophy already in the cabinet thanks to Greg Thompson’s individual brilliance in the final.

Arguably thanks to a generous DL calculation, they clung on to a 4-run victory but perhaps the cracks were appearing.

In all 50 over competitive fixtures since, they have a record of played 12, won 4.

The season ending in four straight losses including the Irish Cup final to Merrion.

Fast forward again to Saturday and there was one shining beacon of light; the individual talent of Adam Dennison.

As a batsman, he alone lit up the park with 95 (129 balls 10x4’s) out of 166 all out.

Yes, he had his luck, but he never wavered, didn’t give his wicket away as Allen Coulter, Nigel Jones and Matt McGillivray all exploited seamer friendly conditions.

He only failed to reach three figures, thanks to an outstanding horizontal catch from Jason van der Merwe off Trevor Britton.

Dennison is the rock Waringstown are clinging to; of 811 runs scored in 4 matches his contribution; 227 or 28%, looking at the top six that figure becomes 41%, a good week for the NCU Knights, will surely force the Ireland selectors to take note.

Britton may not be the most demonstrative cricketer; but from the moment he tempted Thompson down the track; comprehensively stumped by Chris Dougherty in the 35th over, he wreaked carnage on Waringstown.

From 132-3 to 166 all out, Britton tossed it up; reaping full rewards taking his third 6 wicket haul for CIYMS, 6-28.

The visitors did not go out without a fight, Shaheen bowling 10 straight, taking 3 for 29. Perhaps the defining moment though; Nigel Jones dropped at slip off Phil Eaglestone who after seeing his 1st two overs go for 30, returned to take 3 wickets, that would have been 77-5.

As it was unsung hero Karthik Rajavelu (25 not out) dug in for 66 balls, seeing the home side through to victory.