Waringstown suspend two players after altercation

Waringstown Cricket Club last night confirmed it had suspended two of its players following an on-field altercation during a junior league match on Saturday.

The club said it had taken the decision to suspend the players while it waits on confirmation from the Northern Cricket Union (NCU) of the disciplinary process.

The altercation happened in the NCU Junior One fixture between Waringstown’s second and third elevens at The Lawn.

The two teams play in the same league after the villagers’ third eleven won the Junior Two league last summer.

This is not the first controversy to affect the NCU in recent weeks.

An incident is believed to have taken place at the conclusion of the NCU Twenty20 Cup group match between Civil Service North and Instonians at Stormont earlier this month.

While the incident is believed to have been mentioned in a report submitted by the umpires, it is thought that disciplinary charges were not recommended.

However, the umpires are believed to have recommended mediation between the two clubs in a bid to take ongoing tension out of the situation.

Shane Getkate, the Northern Knights player, moved from CSNI to reigning Premier League champions Instonians back in May after a protracted stand-off that involved legal representatives on both sides.