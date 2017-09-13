Waringstown treble winners: Who were they and where are they now?

Back row, from left: Brian Sturgeon: Originally from Armagh, man of the match against Sion Mills in the Irish Cup final, one of the unsung members of the team now lives in Londonderry.

Alan Nelson: Fearsome seam bowler good enough to be on the radar of English county sides. The Ireland international eventually returned to Millpark but is now a mainstay behind the scenes at The Lawn. His son Lee led Waringstown to a Premier League and Irish Cup double in 2015.

Alvin Spence: Big-hitting all-rounder, who could change a game with bat or ball. Went on to captain the club before moving to the United States.

Neil Carson: Left-handed batsman had just moved to The Lawn from neighbours Donaghcloney. Left Waringstown for Instonians after the club’s shock relegation in 1998.

Giles Sandford: Irish Cup final 12th man. Great fielder but didn’t play that much senior cricket for the club.

Shane Harrison: Opener who hit brilliant Challenge Cup final hundred against North. He eventually moved to live in London, his last regular season the relegation summer of 1998.

Alan Waite: Batsman had already captained Waringstown to trophy-winning success before the great 1992 summer when he plundered over 900 runs. Now chairman of Waringstown and the Northern Cricket Union, he still plays for the seconds.

Front row: Simon O’Neill: Wicketkeeper was one of the unsung members of the 1992 vintage after his move from Dunmurry. Eventually moved back to his roots but was part of a golden era.

Noel Nelson: The younger of the two Nelson brothers, he bowled brisk seamers and was a really handy left-handed batsman. Returned to Millpark but a regular watcher of Waringstown games.

Paul McCrum: Waringstown-born all-rounder who became the most potent bowler in Ireland. He only played one more season for the villagers after 1992 but this was McCrum at the peak of his powers. Now lives in Texas in the United States.

Garfield Harrison: Captain and Ireland all-rounder, probably the most formidable cricketer of his era. Still heavily involved at The Lawn.

Barry Harrison: Veteran batsman, one of six famous brothers. Son Simon played for virtually two decades in senior cricket.

Not included in picture: Ivan Anderson: One of Ireland’s finest ever cricketers. Anderson was part of the great Waringstown teams of the 1970s, 80s and early 90s. Lives in Lisburn and watches Waringstown games regularly.