Waringstown v The Hills Irish cup final: How the players rated

Waringstown won cricket’s Irish Cup for the fifth time with a four-wicket triumph over The Hills at Bready on Saturday. Here’s how the players rated.

Waringstown:

Kyle McCallan was man of the match

Adam Dennison 9: Looked more comfortable than any other batsman all day with a superb 45, the top score of the match. A brilliant running catch to dismiss professional Ryan Cartwright was a crucial moment.

James Hall 7: Took part a decisive 53-run opening partnership with Dennison that was the foundation of Waringstown’s run chase. Looked in fine touch with 22, including four boundaries, but was caught at mid-off trying to hit Yaqoob Ali over the top.

James McCollum 6: The hero of the quarter-final triumph over holders Merrion has been having a quiet time with the bat and chopped on to Yaqoob Ali after making just two. Fielded well.

Lee Nelson 7: His dismissal, caught superbly by Albert van der Merwe off Yaqoob, was the first of three wickets to fall without a run being added as The Hills threatened to turn the final on its head. He was superb with the ball, conceding just 10 runs in five overs.

Shaheen Khan 8: The Waringstown professional came into the game with a side strain, but was able to bowl, albeit at a much reduced pace. It actually suited the conditions as he took two early wickets, including the important scalp of Ireland’s Sean Terry. Figures of 2-14 kept The Hills on the back foot. Looked dangerous with the bat before he was dismissed by superb Cartwright delivery.

Greg Thompson 9: The Waringstown backed local knowledge and bowled first on a ground where Donemana were dismissed for just 38 batting second a week previously. Rotated his bowlers perfectly, and then batted with all the class and authority you would expect in that match-clinching partnership with Kyle McCallan.

Marcus McClean 6: Not an easy pitch to keep wicket on with the lack of bounced and he struggled at times. Crucially though, he caught two important catches. Cartwright was too quick for him with the ball as he fell lbw second ball.

Kyle McCallan 9: Deserved man-of-the-match. His bowling was immaculate, and he took the prize wickets of top scorer Mark Donegan, van der Merwe and Cartwright in a spell of 3-18. His 13 not out was worth three times that. Never looked like getting out as he repelled Yaqoob and Cartwright with apparent ease.

Gary Kidd 7: Left-arm spinner reserved his best until last. With Max Sorensen poised to cut loose at the non-striker’s end Kidd removed number 10 and 11 in the space of three balls in the 48th over. Who knows, that could have saved 30-odd runs and that was absolutely crucial in the final analysis.

James Mitchell 6: The young paceman didn’t find conditions to his liking, the slower you bowled on this surface the harder it was to get away, and he proved rather expensive before bouncing back well in his last couple of overs.

Phil Eaglestone 7: The veteran left-arm seamer was held back by Thompson but delivered when he was introduced, removing the dangerous Hamid Shah and Tomas Murphy. His figures of 2-21 came at a time when The Hills were looking to increase the rate.

The Hills:

Mark Donegan 8: Left-handed opener top scored with 40 but couldn’t quite break the shackles.

Conor McLoughlin-Gavin 5: Struggled against the new ball before being bowled by Khan.

Sean Terry 5: Ireland batsman drove loosely and was caught behind off Khan for just 8.

Hamid Shah 5: Took up a lot of balls scraping to 20 and was expensive with the ball.

Albert van der Merwe 6: Took a long time to make 11 and didn’t threaten with the ball. Extra mark for the clever way he took the initiative and helped dismiss Nelson.

Max Sorensen 5: The Hills captain erred by holding himself back to number six in the batting order. Didn’t arrive at the crease until the 37th over and that was a fatal mistake as he ran out of overs and partners.

Ryan Cartwright 8: South African bowled an explosive second spell, his dismissal of Khan came from the delivery of the match.

Tomas Murphy 6: Quiet game, five with the bat and couldn’t break the Thompson-McCallan partnership.

Naseer Shoukat 6: Took 6-22 in the semi-final the last time these teams met in 2012, but couldn’t fine the same magic.

Yaqoob Ali 8: Wonderful spell of 4-25 gave The Hills hope, Waringstown seemed bamboozled by him at times.

Luke Clinton 5: Seamer who did so much damage to Instonians in the semi-final was given just one over.