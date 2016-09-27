Allardyce 'loses' dream England job as Southgate steps up

Sam Allardyce's time as England manager is over after one match after his contract was terminated by mutual consent with the Football Association.

Allardyce was targeted in a Daily Telegraph investigation into alleged corruption in English football, and the departure of the 61-year-old after just 67 days at the helm was announced following crisis talks involving FA chairman Greg Clarke and chief executive Martin Glenn.

"Allardyce's conduct, as reported today, was inappropriate of the England manager," read an FA statement.

"He accepts he made a significant error of judgement and has apologised. However, due to the serious nature of his actions, the FA and Allardyce have mutually agreed to terminate his contract with immediate effect.

England Under-21 boss Gareth Southgate will take charge of the senior side for the next four games in an interim capacity.