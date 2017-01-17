AMATEUR LEAGUE: Miskimmin out on his own and going grand

In the Irish League Locker Room’s latest update on the managerial career of Mark Miskimmin - there’s good news to report.

Not only is Misky now in sole charge of Amateur League Division 1C outfit 18th Newtownabbey OB - he’s coping very well.

He enjoyed his first full match after joint-manager Phil McMahon left to take a break from football with a 3-1 Clarence Cup win over Downshire YM. An eventful day - even more so because Miskimmin netted a hat-trick and in the process took his goal tally for the season to 30. And it’s just the middle of January.

Oh and he also has Shearer on the bench!

Downshire arrived after back to back wins over Barn United, and they were first to strike, albeit against the run of play, on 25 minutes; a well executed shot on the turn that gave keeper Ryan Morrell no chance whatsoever.

Newtownabbey, however, bounced right back when the highly influential Craig Caughey engineered a one-on-one offering for manager Miskimmin.

The Old Boys edged in front just after the break when Miskimmin volleyed the ball in from the edge of the box, after once more getting in behind the Downshire defence.

Downshire, thereafter, had to take risks, but this only opened the door for the former Irish League hot-shot to complete his hat-trick.

Next Saturday, it’s home comfort once more for Miskimmin and his side as Dromore Amateurs are the visitors.

18th NEWTOWNABBEY OB; Morrell – Murray, Sellars, McGrath – Johnston (Williams), Greer, M Frew, Marshall – Caughey – M Miskimmin (Shearer), R Miskimmin (Logan).