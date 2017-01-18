AMATEUR LEAGUE: Paul Kirk leaves Rathfriland Rangers

Paul Kirk has left Rathfriland Football Club just weeks after guiding the club to Border Cup success.

The 2-1 win over Downpatrick brought Rathfriland Rangers’ first ever victory in the competition but Kirk has now left the club after losing the support of a majority of the committee.

Kirk guided the club to their first ever Border Cup success on December 27. Photographer - Matt Mackey / Press Eye

Rathfriland are hopeful of having a new manager in place later this week.

“It’s an internal matter and we have no comment to make,” said club chairman Junior Murray.

Kirk joined the Amateur League Premier Division club in the summer from Lisburn Rangers and has guided them to the top of the Amateur League Premier Division.

