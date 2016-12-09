Andy is back on song for Blues

Linfield striker Andy Waterworth is back among the goals - and that's bad news for the rest of the Irish League.

The 30-year-old striker took his tally to the season to 12 last week when he gobbled up a glorious double against Carrick Rangers.

Not bad for a player that couldn't have bought a goal earlier in the campaign.

He now has Ards in his sights in tomorrow's Danske Premiership clash at the Bangor Fuels Arena.

“When you get into a little run of goals, the ball tends to fall for you," admitted Waterworth.

“That wasn’t happening earlier in the season, so I’ll take them all day long. That’s why I play this game, to score goals. When I do that, I’m happy.”

Although David Healy's team managed to cut the gap on table-tobbing Crusaders to only five points last weekend, Waterworth insists there is still a lot of work up ahead.

"We take one game at a time. I know it's a cliche well used, but that's the way it is," added Waterworth.

"We must make sure we keep racking up the points, regardless of what is happening on the other side of town, at Crusaders, Cliftonville, Glentoran or elsewhere.

“We are playing well and there is great harmony in the dressing room and that’s all we are concerned about. We have to keep the momentum going.

"We know we'll face another battle at Ards. They have just lost their manager Niall Currie to Portadown, but the players still have a job to do, so they'll be giving it their all."