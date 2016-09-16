Another gong for the GAWA

Northern Ireland’s supporters are going to get another award for their outstanding performance in France.

Not only did Our Wee Country do themselves proud on the pitch, they were catching the eye in the stands too.

Often belting out ‘Will Grigg’s on fire,’ the fans are to receive an award from UEFA to recognise their oustanding contribution to Euro 2016.

Also receiving the commemorative plaques will be the Republic of Ireland, Wales and Icelandic fans.

The award will be presented at one of the upcoming World Cup qualifiers.

“UEFA EURO 2016 was a celebration of football and this is thanks in large part to the passion and dedication of fans at all stadiums in France,” said UEFA President Aleksander Čeferin.

“UEFA wanted to reward some of the groups of supporters that were particularly enthusiastic and passionate during the tournament so congratulations to the national associations who are receiving this award.”