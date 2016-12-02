Ards and Ports still in talks over Currie deal

Negotiations look set to continue today between Ards and Portadown for the services of Niall Currie.

Currie was this week identified as the first choice to take up the role of first-team manager at the Ports on a full-time basis.

The Ards boss was granted permission to hold formal talks with his hometown club on Thursday night - but officials have spent the past 24 hours negotiating the terms of Currie’s release.

Those discussions are expected to end over the weekend, with a statement expected from Ards at some point confirming a resolution.

Currie and his assistant, Jay Willis, watched from the stands last night as Ards battled back three times to share the spoils with Ballinamallard United in a six-goal thriller.

Ards coach John Bailie, a former club captain, was handed control of team selection for the Danske Bank Premiership date.

It is understood that terms have been agreed between Currie and Portadown’s Board of Directors but the manager will not attend the weekend match at Ballymena United.

Portadown fans will be hoping for a swift conclusion to final club negotiations. Currie and Willis - who is also from the Portadown area - are expected to join current coach Trevor Williamson as part of a homegrown Shamrock Park staff designed to revitalise the team’s battle to beat the drop.

The Ports sit on a minus-one tally of points.