Ards to host Rangers XI in pre-season friendly

Ards will play a Rangers XI at the Bangor Fuels Arena on Tuesday July 18, with kick-off at 7.30pm.

The Rangers team will be managed by Rangers Under-20 boss Graeme Murty.

Phil Cowan, the Ibrox club’s Community Football Executive said: “Rangers have thousands of supporters from North Down, Ards and Peninsula area, so we are looking forward to this fixture.

“Graeme’s team will mainly consist of players from our Under-20s squad, plus a few first team fringe players.

“At Ibrox, there is a big focus on youth development and many of these players are earmarked for big things, so fans will get the opportunity to see some stars of the future in action.”

Ards manager Colin Nixon said: “I’m fully focused on preparing Ards for the new season and playing against a professional outfit will help us, immensely. It’s an exciting fixture and the boys are looking forward to it. Rangers are a massive club and I know they have some very talented young players.”

Ards Vice-Chairman Warren Patton said: “We had a fantastic season last year, finishing eighth in the Danske Bank Premiership.

“We are determined to attract more people to our games, and this game is a great opportunity for people who might not normally attend an Irish League game to see Ards in action.”

Tickets for the fixture will be priced at £10 for adults and £5 for children and seniors.

Tickets, which will go on sale on Saturday June 10. They can be purchased from the following outlets: Patton’s Bakery - Donaghadee; Maxol - Portavogie; Maxol - Newtownards; Tower Inn - Newtownards; Ards FC Sports Club - Newtownards; Sportsbeat - Newtownards; Any Ards FC Director.

The match will be sponsored by Kydd Maxol of Newtownards and Portavogie.