Arkins pushing Ports for answer to boss question

Portadown interim manager Vinny Arkins is urging the Board of Directors to announce a permanent appointment by this weekend - even if it means the end of his connection to the club.

Arkins stepped up from the assistant manager’s role last month following the resignation of Pat McGibbon but his lack of the required qualifications prevents the club legend from stepping in on a full-time basis this season.

Directors have been conducting discussions with a shortlist of potential candidates this week but refuse to reveal in public a timeline towards confirmation of the next manager.

Officials may, of course, move forward with a decision ahead of the visit by Linfield tomorrow (Saturday) if talks this week produce a manager who meets the criteria - and Arkins is keen for the club to gain any edge possible entering this weekend’s high-profile meeting.

“I have loved every minute of my time back at Portadown since the summer and been clear about looking to stay on,” said Arkins, the club’s all-time leading goalscorer. “The directors may want to go in a different direction but whoever they pick I really think it would give everyone a real lift to make that decision before the Linfield match.

“It is a big game so an announcement would boost not only the players but also the fans.

“It could only help the atmosphere.”

Club chairman Roy McMahon confirmed talks have been taking place this week.

“We held discussions with people on Tuesday and Wednesday,” said McMahon.

“We do not want to put a timeline on any final decision but talks have been positive, with a strong shortlist.”