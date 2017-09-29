Ballymena v Coleraine: Form goes out the window on derby day

Saturday sees the first derby encounter of the season between Coleraine and Ballymena United.

There is always a lot of anticipation before two old rivals go head-to-head, and this weekend’s meeting at Warden Street is certainly no different.

The Sky Blues are starting to find their feet after a disappointing start to the season.

They picked up another three points at Ballinamallard United last Saturday.

It was interesting to hear from David Jeffrey after the game that he told his players that he didn’t want Ballymena to become the first team to lose to the Mallard so far this season.

Skip forward seven days and I’m sure somewhere in big Davy’s pre-match talk will be the opportunity to be the first club to condemn the Bannsiders to defeat this term.

Can they do it? Well the old adage is the form book goes out the window on Derby Day. So yeah even though Oran Kearney’s men have been in imperious form in their eight games to date, United can get a result.

But they will be up against a very good Coleraine side, which is not only packed with quality, but also has a lot of resilience and heart.

They showed that in abundance against Glentoran last Saturday, when even after going down to ten men early on they battled and played some quality stuff, and were unlucky not to take all three points. All in all it makes for as very intriguing game this weekend.