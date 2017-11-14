Ballymena won't give up League Cup title easily, warns defiant Jeffrey

A defiant David Jeffrey warned that holders Ballymena United are not going to give up the Bet McLean League Cup easily as they prepare to host Ards on Wednesday night (7.45pm)

Bouyed by an impressive comeback victory over Linfield in the league on Friday night, the Sky Blues are intent on progressing to the competition’s semi-finals.

And while Jeffrey views next weekend’s league fixture against eighth placed, Dungannon Swifts as a crunch clash, he’s determined to defend the club’s League Cup crown this season.

“The simple message is that we’re the holders of this cup and we don’t intend on giving it up easily.

“But I’m very well aware of the size of the mountain we have to climb. It’s probably even more pressure on us in some ways as we’re the holders and don’t want to surrender it.

The idea was when you win something you go and try and win it again - that’s definitely how Brian McLaughlin and I work. So that’s what we’re looking to do.”

They meet an Ards team who have enjoyed some terrific wins in cup competitions already this season having thumped Glenavon 4-0 in the last round while they also claimed the scalp of Linfield in the Co. Antrim Shield last month at Windsor Park to progress to the semi-finals.

Therefore United boss, Jeffrey is braced for a tough test at the Showgrounds tomorrow night.

“In the last round of the League Cup Ards went and chinned Glenavon 4-0 and that was the midweek game before we went to Glenavon and were battered,” recalled Jeffrey.

“Ards did really well that night and I then they went and beat Linfield in the Co. Antrim Shield at Windsor Park so they can be a formidable team. It will be a tough game,” he concluded.