Bannsiders skipper Ogilby out to cause Windsor upset

Coleraine captain David Ogilby believes his team-mates have the belief they can cause a cup shock when they take on Linfield in Tennent’s Irish Cup Final tomorrow.

The 32-year-old knows that the young players in the Bannsiders squad are looking forward to the Windsor Park showdown.

“We definitely won’t fear Linfield,” he insisted.

“We have shown this season that we can compete against them.

“We have played them four times, they beat us once, we beat them once and drew twice against them and we have beaten every other team in the league.”

The ex-Institute man believes the likes of Christopher Johns, Brad Lyons, Lyndon Kane, Ciaron Harkin, Jamie McMonigle and Adam Mullan, who have all played their part in helping the Bannsiders secure European football for next season, will be relish the task in hand against the newly crowned Danske Bank Premiership winners.

“Look no matter who we play we have no fear,” he added.

“I suppose the young players in the team, haven’t been about long enough to have fear and that’s a good thing.

“I remember when I was a young player myself, you are allowed to make mistakes and with that you get a bit of freedom and that has been there for all to see from us in the second half of the season.”

Ogilby is over the moon to finally reach the Irish Cup Final after years of trying.

“I have played in an Irish Cup semi-final with Institute and a League Cup Final with Coleraine, but any Irish League player wants to be involved in an Irish Cup Final,” he confirmed.

“They want to be in training that extra week at the end of the season and there’s no doubt about if we go onto lift it, it will be a brilliant occasion.”