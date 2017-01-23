Black is back at the Whites as new boss

Former Crusaders and Glenavon player Aaron Black has taken his first step into management.

The 33 year-old has taken over the reigns at Rathfriland Rangers after Paul Kirk was dismissed following a board meeting last Tuesday evening.

Black, also a former player at Iveagh Park, will be joined by his father Johneen, who enjoyed a previous stint as a coach at the Amateur League Premier Division club.

“I fell in love with Rathfriland when I was here before,” Aaron said on the club’s Facebook page.

“It’s a real family club with great people involved and a real warmth about it, and I’m relishing the chance to manage it.”

Both Aaron and Johneen were in the dugout for Saturday’s Intermediate Cup game against Ballymoney United at Iveagh Park.

Meanwhile, Aaron’s younger brother Ross has rejoined the club from Banbridge Town.

“Ross was excellent for us,” said Town boss Stuart King. “He’s a really good player with a lot of experience and he was doing a lot to help our young players.

“He will be a big loss for us but I wasn’t going to stand in his way of joining up with his family at Rathfriland.

“It’s an opportunity for somebody else to step up and fill his place in the squad now.”