Anthony Joshua has named Rob McCracken as his full-time coach.

McCracken will be in Joshua’s corner when he makes the latest defence of his IBF heavyweight title against Eric Molina at the Manchester Arena on December 10.

Joshua excelled under McCracken as an amateur, eventually winning an Olympic gold medal at London 2012 before turning professional in 2013.

The 27-year-old will now be trained by McCracken after an agreement was reached to combine the new role with his position as performance director of Team GB boxing.

Tony Sims had overseen Joshua’s impressive progress as a professional but rumours had long persisted in boxing circles of the London fighter spending more time working with McCracken.

It is little secret that, as with Carl Froch who McCracken also successfully guided as a professional, Joshua spent a significant time training with the GB squad in Sheffield. Sims - one of Britain’s busiest trainers - will continue to assist McCracken.

“I have remained close to Rob and the GB Boxing squad since 2012,” said Joshua. “I have consistently turned to him for advice and guidance so I am really excited to have him in my corner, starting on December 10th.

“I would like to put on record my thanks to Tony Sims who will remain in my corner working with Rob as he did to such success with Carl Froch.”

McCracken added: “I am looking forward to working with him on the next stage of his career as he looks to defend his titles and, ultimately, to unify the heavyweight division.”

“I know from working with Carl Froch that combining my work coaching a top professional boxer with the role of performance director has mutual benefits and that having a world champion in the gym has a very positive impact on the whole of the GB Boxing squad.

“It gives the boxers an insight into what it takes to be the best in the world and provides top-class training opportunities that will help to develop and improve the heavyweight and super-heavyweight boxers in the squad.”