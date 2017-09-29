Breaking Bad actor image helps call time on Northern Ireland goal music at Windsor Park

It didn't go unnoticed when members of the Green and White Army heard goal music as Jonny Evans and Chris Brunt found the net in Northern Ireland's brilliant 2-0 win over Czech Republic last month.

Now the Irish FA, having asked fans to make their voice heard on the matter by voting in a poll on the official Northern Ireland Twitter account, appear to have dropped the idea.

It asked members of the Green and White Army whether the goal tunes should be ditched at Windsor Park in favour of the traditional roar of the fans.

More than 1,600 Twitter users took part in the poll and with 55% in favour of binning the music.

And when voting closed @NorthernIreland tweeted: "The people have spoken! Now it's up to you GAWA."

The tweet carried a gif image of Breaking Bad actor Bryan Cranston dropping a microphone.

One comment read: "Common sense prevails."