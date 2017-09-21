Brendan Rodgers: Celtic don't need to provoke Rangers striker Morelos

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers believes Alfredo Morelos will not need the provocation that Rangers counterpart Pedro Caixinha expects when the teams meet this weekend.

The 21-year-old Colombian striker hit the ground running when he arrived at Rangers from HJK Helsinki in the summer and has scored eight goals so far.

However, he could perhaps count himself lucky to have stayed on the pitch in the 2-2 draw with Partick Thistle last Friday night after appearing to kick out at Jags defender Jordan Turnbull.

Ahead of the Old Firm clash at Ibrox on Saturday, Caixinha said he knew Morelos was "going to be provoked" but admitted he would target the player if he was in the opposition dugout.

However, in his response, Rodgers said: "It is not really something we concentrate on.

"I don't think he needs any help in that, watching the game the other night against Partick.

"We really concentrate on ourselves.

"He is a young boy who has come into the country and started his campaign well.

"He has got some goals and wants to score goals and sometimes when you are young you can get a wee bit fired up, but we concentrate on our own work.

"We always respect the other team and their qualities and focus very much on ourselves to get a good performance and result."