Brendan Rodgers hails unbeaten Celtic

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers with the Scottish Premiership trophy

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers paid tribute to his “infrangibles” after they finished the Ladbrokes Premiership campaign unbeaten with a 2-0 victory over Hearts.

A run of 34 victories and four draws sealed a record 106-point tally as Celtic won their sixth title in a row.

Second-half goals from Leigh Griffiths and Stuart Armstrong sealed a fitting end to Celtic’s dominant league season before they lifted the trophy at Parkhead.

Rodgers has generally avoided talking about the prospect of going a Scottish league campaign unbeaten for the first time since both Celtic and Rangers did so in the late 1890s, but it played a central part in his team talk.

“It hasn’t really been a key feature up until probably Thursday night. Because there are so many things that are out of our control in this type of situation.

“But the players had arrived with a couple of games to go and then it’s real, you can’t hide from it. You have a chance to go through a whole season and not be beaten. It’s great.”