Brendan Rodgers hails unbeaten Celtic

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers paid tribute to his “infrangibles” after they finished the Ladbrokes Premiership campaign unbeaten with a 2-0 victory over Hearts.

A run of 34 victories and four draws sealed a record 106-point tally as Celtic won their sixth title in a row.

Second-half goals from Leigh Griffiths and Stuart Armstrong sealed a fitting end to Celtic’s dominant league season before they lifted the trophy at Parkhead.

Rodgers has generally avoided talking about the prospect of going a Scottish league campaign unbeaten for the first time since both Celtic and Rangers did so in the late 1890s, but it played a central part in his team talk.

“It hasn’t really been a key feature up until probably Thursday night. Because there are so many things that are out of our control in this type of situation.

“But the players had arrived with a couple of games to go and then it’s real, you can’t hide from it. You have a chance to go through a whole season and not be beaten. It’s great.”