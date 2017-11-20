Brendan Rodgers: Scott Brown will always have a role at Celtic

Brendan Rodgers has insisted there will always be a role at Celtic for Scott Brown when his playing career is over and believes the midfielder could even follow Neil Lennon’s path to becoming manager of the Scottish champions.

Brown will chalk up another landmark moment in his highly-decorated ten years of service to Celtic tomorrow night when he makes his 68th Champions League appearance for the club against Paris Saint-Germain in the Parc des Princes.

Celtic's Scott Brown

Brown will equal Kenny Dalglish’s all-time record for a Scottish player of 68 games in European football’s elite club tournament.

Brown already holds the overall Scottish appearance record in all European competitions, having played 91 times for Hibs and Celtic in the Champions League, Europa League and Intertoto Cup.

The 32-year-old Celtic and Scotland captain has been preparing for a move into coaching whenever he hangs up his boots.

Brown has already spent time working with Celtic’s development squad and was utilised by interim Scotland manager Malky Mackay as part of his coaching staff for the recent friendly against Netherlands.

“You wouldn’t want Scott lost to the game when he stops playing,” said Celtic manager Rodgers, who hails from Carnlough. “You would always want him involved. “He’s certainly going to be someone that, if he finishes his career at Celtic, there will be a place somewhere in the backroom staff here for him.

“But it’s then a case of what he wants to do. He might want to do what Lenny did and go on from being captain to being manager. That might be something.”

Rodgers revealed he was amused by images of Brown, who sat out Scotland’s match against the Dutch because of a slight injury, collecting balls during a warm-up session before kick-off.

“I had a joke with him when I saw his picture picking up the balls,” added Rodgers. “He didn’t look like he should be picking up the balls!

“It was a great picture and I said to him ‘you don’t look like a coach’ as he was reluctantly carrying the bag. But he’s got a few years left in him playing and then, at some point, it’s about what he fancies. Whether he is a manager or not, we’ll see.”

Rodgers, meanwhile, is relaxed about Brown’s future in international football with a final decision still to be made on whether he will remain part of the set-up for the Euro 2020 qualifiers.

“I haven’t spoken to him recently about Scotland and I don’t think you need to make a big decision on it now as there are no more international games until March,” said Rodgers.

“It was a friendly game and he was there to support, to be around the squad and use his experience to help Malky. We’ll just see. “There is no pressure from me. We just need to make sure he is fit and available for Celtic and take it from there.”