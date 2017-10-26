Caixinha inssists he is still the man to take Rangers forward

Pedro Caixinha insisted he was still the man to take Rangers forward after they threw away an injury-time lead against Kilmarnock in a chaotic finale at Ibrox.

With Rangers leading through Jason Holt’s 44th-minute strike and about to take a penalty, Ryan Jack received his third red card of the season following a clash with former Ibrox defender Kirk Broadfoot.

Rangers Ryan Jack (right) and Kilmarnock's Kirk Broadfoot clash during the Scottish Premiership match at Ibrox.

Daniel Candeias saw his much-delayed spot-kick saved by Jamie MacDonald and Killie went straight up the park and levelled through Chris Burke.

Caixinha had demanded a winning response after accusing his players of “embarrassing” the club in Sunday’s Betfred Cup semi-final defeat by Motherwell.

The Portuguese sat just behind chairman Dave King as he served a one-match ban following his Hampden dismissal and later claimed he was not worried about his job.

“No, I am just worried about getting up in the morning and doing my very best and keep looking forward as usual,” he said. “I am strong enough to take things forward and always look to put things in the right place.”