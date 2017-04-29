Callaghan quits as Carrick Rangers boss

Aaron Callaghan has quit his role as Carrick Rangers boss, the club has announced.

A brief statement on the East Antrim outfit's official website reads: "Aaron Callaghan has this evening stepped down from his position as manager of Carrick Rangers Football Club."

The Dubliner steered the Gers to the League Cup final earlier this season but lost out to Ballymena United.

A further announcement on his departure is expected soon.

Carrick lost 4-1 away to Ballinamallard today.

More to follow.