Can Portstewart’s players make the step up?

Portstewart boss Gary Taylor says he won’t stand in the way of his players moving up the football pyramid.

The Seahawks are having an impressive campaign so far, suffering only their second defeat of the season on Saturday.

The 4-1 defeat to Glenavon in the Irish Cup was perhaps predictable but, taking an early lead, Portstewart did their reputation no harm.

Luke Bradley’s (right) fourth goal of the season put the visitors ahead in the 11th minute at Mourneview Park as he glanced in a David McClements free-kick.

That match also saw an impressive display from winger Ryan Doherty, who has netted seven goals this season.

And the boss is open to a move back to the top for either of the former Coleraine players.

He said: “We’re quite happy for teams to come down for the likes of Ryan Doherty and Luke Bradley. At the end of last season, I contacted Coleraine about Luke to see if he could take the step up.

“I think they can play at a higher level. They are two good lads and I’m more than happy to see them go to that higher level.

“We’ve got some good young players coming through. Our idea is that if players come down to us and show that they can go back up, we’ll get more guys coming and we can attract more players in.”