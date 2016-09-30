CELTIC: Duffy’s Parkhead progress delights McGuinness

Jim McGuinness believes Michael Duffy’s loan spell at Dundee could prove very beneficial to both the player and Celtic as the Derry native continues his learning curve in Scottish football.

The former Derry City winger was not named in Michael O’Neill’s Northern Ireland squad this week but has impressed during his short time at Dens Park and McGuinness, who worked with Duffy in last season’s development squad, revealed the Celtic hierarchy are keeping a close watch on him.

Michael was with us for most of pre-season and did really well and continues to do really well. Jim McGuinness

“I have worked with Michael quite a bit since he has been with Celtic,” revealed the former Donegal boss, “He was with us for most of pre-season and did really well and continues to do really well. He has scored quite a few goals. He would be right up there in terms of performance levels. He’s one that has gone out from the development squad with which I’m involved with to a loan club and it has been very beneficial for him. It is one of those deals that looks to have worked out very well and Michael is getting really good experience, full-time football and it is excellent for him.”

McGuinness is currently Assistant Under 20 coach at Parkhead said such loans spells are an important step in a players’ education.

“With the likes of Michael, you keep an eye on how he is getting on anyway as he is still a Celtic player. You have to keep an eye on the minutes, injuries and stuff but also the performance level and maybe just to make contact.

“He would be in contact with the club all the time. Michael is out full-time on loan but some of the other players go out and play but come back and train during the day with us. They do their gym work with Celtic if the club is part-time; train with the club maybe Tuesday and Thursday and play at the week but they do all the rest of the week with us and we keep an eye on the progress they are making.”