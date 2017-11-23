Celtic linked with Astana and Ghana striker

Celtic have been linked with a move for Ghanaian forward Patrick Twumasi, according to reports in his homeland.

The 23-year-old is currently with Astana in Kazakhstan, and actually scored a brace against Celtic in a Champions League play-off match between the two sides in August.

Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers

And Ghana Sports Online is reporting that Brendan Rodgers could look to bolster his attacking options by making a move for Twumasi in January.

Rodgers did supplement his squad with the loan capture of Paris Saint-Germain youngster Odsonne Edouard during the summer, but the French starlet has yet to make an impact at Celtic despite scoring on his debut.

And although Celtic possess an option to turn the loan into a permanent deal, it looks likely at this stage that Rodgers will allow Edouard to return to his parent club and pursue other options, with Twumasi thought to be top of the list.

Twumasi is a pacy forward, who can play up top or out wide, and fits the bill for Rodgers.

Since signing on a permanent basis for the Blue and Yellows in 2015, Twumasi has bagged 43 goals in 122 matches, and signed a new two-year deal in July.

But Celtic could look to test Astana’s resolve with a January bid for the Ghana international.