Celtic over Barcelona rout, says boss Brendan Rodgers

Boss Brendan Rodgers has drawn a line under Celtic’s 7-0 defeat by Barcelona at the Nou Camp on Tuesday night.

The Hoops were on a high after thrashing Rangers 5-1 at Parkhead in the Ladbrokes Premiership last Saturday before flying out for their Champions League Group C opener against the Catalan superstars.

It was a “humbling” night for the Scottish champions as they were given a chasing but Rodgers moved quickly to banish the Barca blues and get morale back up ahead of the trip to Inverness tomorrow.

He said: “For us there is no leftover feeling from the other night. It is important that as a coach and a manager you intervene because if you leave it, it maybe can continue.

“But the first morning we were back in, we were able to reflect on it and that is your lever to move on.

“You have to (draw a line under it), you have to assess it and analyse it where you can be better. But at the same token you have to analyse the game before, the Rangers game was very important.”

“So the last couple of days in terms of management perspective, it is just about stabilising that emotion of the week.

“The players have been absolutely outstanding since I came in here and we were given some harsh lessons in the Nou Camp against arguably the world’s best ever team.

“It was a very humbling experience but you have to learn from the experience.

“The players reflected on the two games, what we can take from them and how we can keep pushing forward as we have been and just ensure you are better the next time you play in these types of games.

“The boys are back smiling and working again and looking forward to the next challenge.”