Champions League draw: Arsenal to face Bayern Munich in last 16

Arsenal will again face Bayern Munich in the Champions League's first knockout round following Monday's draw.

The Gunners were handed a repeat of their last-16 ties from both 2013 and 2014, both of which saw them eliminated. They also met in last season's group stage.

Manchester City were paired with Monaco in the first tie drawn out while Leicester were the last team drawn and will face Sevilla.

Arsenal's general secretary David Miles told BT Sport 2: "We thought it might happen, we've played them five or six times in the last 15 years.

"We've now qualified for the knockout stage for the 14th successive season, that's testament to Arsene and the squad over that period.

"The fans will think we've got the rough end of the draw again but at some stage the tide's got to turn so why not this time?"

The ties will be played in February and March, with Arsenal knowing they have the second leg at home by virtue of qualifying as group winners.

"Hopefully we can get some of our injured players back and the home game in the second leg will be vital for us," said Miles. "We're going to be upbeat and positive."

Manchester City's director of football Txiki Begiristain was happy with his side's draw but warned Monaco - who twice beat Tottenham en route to topping group E - pose a tough test.

"We are happy to be here, and then we have avoided Real Madrid and Barcelona," he told BT Sport.

"Monaco are playing probably the best football in France now. In a group with Tottenham and Bayer Leverkusen they were top and they have young players and a lot of talent.

"It's a new adventure for everybody here and it is a good draw. We want to be offensive and play attacking football and Monaco want this (as well)."

Leicester face opponents in Sevilla who are playing at this stage of the competition for the first time in seven years.

The Andalusian side dropped out at the group stage last season but went on to win the Europa League for the third year in succession.

Leicester goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel tweeted: "Our @ChampionsLeague journey continues vs @SevillaFC. Can't wait for it #UCLdraw"

Paris St Germain against Barcelona was arguably the pick of the remaining ties and PSG director of football Patrick Kluivert told BT Sport 2: "We knew we could draw the biggest clubs in the world and we have to face it.

"This is the draw and we can't hide but also, Barcelona has to watch out for us."

Barca's Spanish rivals Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid face Napoli and Bayer Leverkusen respectively, while Benfica meet Borussia Dortmund and Porto take on Juventus.

The first-leg matches will take place over two weeks in February, on the 14th and 15th and 21st and 22nd, with the return fixtures on March 7 and 8 and March 14 and 15.