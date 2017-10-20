CHAMPIONSHIP: Portadown chairman calls for extra support to ease financial fears

Portadown chairman Ronnie Stinson is calling on supporters past and present to turn out in force - with back-to-back home league fixtures the perfect chance to fill the stands.

The Ports’ next two Shamrock Park games serve up Bluefin Sport Championship derby dates against Loughgall and Newry City AFC and Stinson views evening kick-off times tomorrow (Saturday) and next Friday as the perfect opportunity for the fanbase to play an increased part.

Relegation from the Danske Bank Premiership last season under the shadow of Irish Football Association-imposed fines continues to present financial problems for the Shamrock Park club.

“The message I would send out to our fans is that every fan, every penny is crucial,” said Stinson. “Money put into the club is helpful under the current climate as gates have been poor so far this season in the Championship and we are still suffering due to previous problems.

“In fact, increased attendances will be vital towards helping us put together any potential budget for the January transfer window.

“A lot of hard work has gone into rebuilding the link between the club and fans over the past year or so but the reality is we still have financial difficulties.

“Although efforts behind the scenes have helped attract extra sponsorship, any fresh revenue streams have basically gone back into servicing ongoing debts.

“It is about more than current form on the pitch, it is about needing everyone to pull together and look at helping to protect our long-term financial future.”

Kick-off at Shamrock Park will be 5.30 on Saturday, with fans encouraged to enjoy the craft beer tent and live music at a special admission price of £5 (£3 concession) before 4 o’clock.